The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
The Watchdogs Michael Madigan News

Illinois Tollway boss Jose Alvarez resigns from embattled state agency

His resignation follows the recent departure of tollway board chairman Will Evans, who was in a power struggle with Alvarez since 2019, when they both were hired.

Robert Herguth By Robert Herguth
 March 15, 2022 12:39 PM
SHARE Illinois Tollway boss Jose Alvarez resigns from embattled state agency
Jose Alvarez: out as executive director of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority.

Jose Alvarez: out as executive director of the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority.

Sun-Times file

The top administrator at the embattled Illinois State Toll Highway Authority has resigned from his six-figure post, the latest sign of turmoil at the state agency.

Jose Alvarez submitted a letter of resignation leaving his post at the agency that operates the Illinois Tollway system “effective today.”

His resignation follows the recent departure of tollway board chairman Will Evans, who was in a power struggle with Alvarez since 2019, when they both were hired at the request of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Related

A written statement put out by the tollway agency and its chair Dorothy Abreu said, “Alvarez informed the board of his decision to step aside to prioritize his family’s needs and to afford the new chairwoman the opportunity to establish new leadership.”

Related

Whether Alvarez left of his own accord wasn’t immediately clear. A Pritzker spokeswoman deferred questions to the tollway, saying, “The governor did not speak with him.”

Neither Alvarez nor Abreu could immediately be reached.

The agency might appoint an interim executive director.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported in 2020 that Alvarez and Evans got their jobs from Pritzker after being “strongly endorsed” by a group that included John Hooker, a former ComEd lobbyist who became embroiled in a bribery scandal involving the utility and now-indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan.

Alvarez came from the Chicago Housing Authority, where he was a top executive. Hooker was the longtime chairman of the CHA board.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
1 developer, 2 Chicago corruption cases: Sun-Times identifies ‘Company A’ linked to Madigan, Burke cases
Bank that employs new Illinois Tollway chairwoman will decline future bond work from agency
Companies tied to Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover, his family and supporters facing new federal scrutiny
5 years after Markham courthouse rapes, and still waiting for cameras for holding cells
Pritzker freezes state funding for Madigan-sponsored Rebuild Illinois projects
Madigan’s Chinatown ‘scheme’
The Latest
Chicago Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay entered spring training with a lat injury that will keep him sidelined to begin the season.
Cubs
Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay diagnosed with lat strain, ‘very disappointed’
Alzolay will begin the season on the injured list, his loss delivering a blow to the Cubs’ starting rotation.
By Maddie Lee
March 15, 2022 01:09 PM
Amanda Drinkall (left) and Kate Fry star in “Wife of a Salesman” at Writers Theatre.
Theater
The ladies in Willy Loman’s life take center stage in captivating ‘Wife of a Salesman’
It doesn’t matter if you don’t know Arthur Miller from Miller Hi-Life; “Wife of a Salesman” stands on its own.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
March 15, 2022 01:07 PM
A Costco store. The chain is ending the senior hours it’s been offering during the coronavirus pandemic.
Consumer Affairs
Costco ending senior hours, COVID hours for healthcare workers, first-responders
The designated hours, instituted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, will be in place until April 17 for members 60 and older, health workers and first-responders.
By Kelly Tyko | USA TODAY
March 15, 2022 12:57 PM
NSC.jpg
High School Basketball
LISTEN: IHSA basketball state finals recap | No Shot Clock, Episode 138
There’s a lot to cover after a busy weekend of state championship basketball: Where does Glenbard West rank among the state’s all-time great teams? How did the new format go? Was the return to Champaign a success?
By Michael O’Brien
March 15, 2022 12:52 PM
Right-hander Chris Martin served as a late-inning reliever on the Braves’ path to the 2021 World Series title.
Cubs
Cubs agree to one-year deal with reliever Chris Martin
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday that pitching was the front office’s “biggest focus.”
By Maddie Lee
March 15, 2022 12:33 PM