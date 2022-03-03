The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Politics News Metro/State

Lightfoot won’t be deposed in former top cop’s sexual harassment case

A federal judge on Thursday granted the city’s motion directing former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and his accuser to submit written questions to Mayor Lightfoot, shooting down a request for a potentially embarrassing deposition.

Tom Schuba By Tom SchubaJon Seidel
 March 03, 2022 08:00 PM
SHARE Lightfoot won’t be deposed in former top cop’s sexual harassment case
merlin_83843288.jpg

Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson looks on as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks about the launch of “Our City. Our Safety.” in advance of Memorial Day weekend during a press conference in Ellis Park, Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A federal judge ruled Thursday that Mayor Lori Lightfoot doesn’t have to be deposed in the sexual harassment lawsuit against former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Federal Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole granted the city’s motion directing Johnson and his accuser to submit written questions to the mayor, shooting down a request for a potentially embarrassing deposition.

The lawsuit filed by officer Cynthia Donald, Johnson’s former driver, alleges that the ex-top cop “engaged in shockingly violent, abusive, and harassing conduct” that included forced kissing, touching and oral and vaginal sex. It said much of the conduct occurred in his office at police headquarters, where Donald was assigned.

Johnson has denied the allegations.

Attorneys for Donald and Johnson wrote in a filing last month that Lightfoot had a meeting with Johnson on Oct. 17, 2019, when they discussed his relationship with Donald. The attorneys wrote that Lightfoot told Johnson “to take swift, adverse and retaliatory employment action” against Donald.

The mayor allegedly called Donald a “b----” and ordered Johnson during the meeting to send Donald to work in the 1st District. Lightfoot allegedly told him, “I want that f—ing sh– done today. There will be no debate about it, no conversation. I want it done, and I want it done by the end of today.”

In his ruling, Judge Cole noted that high-level officials like Lightfoot have at times been exempted from being deposed. Cole said the courts have the discretion to protect certain people from depositions if they don’t have “unique personal knowledge of the matter,” if the process would “impose a significant hardship” in light of their other duties or if the information sought could be obtained through other witnesses or discovery methods.

Cole said the key question is what evidence Lightfoot’s testimony could “bring to the table.”

And while he acknowledged that Johnson and Donald have claimed they’re entitled to depose Lightfoot to hear her out and learn what she knew about the case, Cole noted that Johnson didn’t follow through on the mayor’s “purported directive” to move Donald out of police headquarters. Instead, Cole added, Johnson merely moved her to the records division in the same building. 

Cole advised city lawyers against using “boilerplate objections” to questions while warning Johnson and Donald “not to think they can use their interrogatories as an opportunity to embarrass or harass” Lightfoot.

“It is only the relevant facts that are critical,” he wrote.

Next Up In Politics
Former Rauner challenger Ives backs Bailey for governor, taking jabs at primary rival Irvin: ‘Republican voters need to be warned’
State Sen. Jacqueline Collins launches run for Rep. Bobby Rush seat: backed by pastor Michael Pfleger
High-ranking Chicago cop defends DJ gig at casino while on medical leave
CPS needs 5,000 LSC candidates as application deadline extended to March 9
Solis zoning shenanigans outlined in Madigan indictment latest sign of abuse of City Council members’ control over zoning
Preckwinkle announces guaranteed income pilot for suburban Cook County residents
The Latest
State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, wraps an arm around former state Rep. Jeanne Ives after she endorsed his campaign for governor at a news conference at an American Legion post in Palatine on Thursday.
Elections
Former Rauner challenger Ives backs Bailey for governor, taking jabs at primary rival Irvin: ‘Republican voters need to be warned’
Former state Rep. Jeanne Ives, who ran against former Gov. Bruce Rauner in the Republican primary in 2018, endorsed Darren Bailey for “his courage and experience” and warned rivals Richard Irvin and Avery Bourne “cannot be trusted.”
By Taylor Avery
March 03, 2022 09:43 PM
State Sen. Jacqueline Collins, D-Chicago, kicks off her campaign for Congress on Friday.
Columnists
State Sen. Jacqueline Collins launches run for Rep. Bobby Rush seat: backed by pastor Michael Pfleger
Collins is one of 17 Democrats registered with the FEC for the 1st Congressional District seat Rush will be vacating after 15 terms.
By Lynn Sweet
March 03, 2022 08:40 PM
dropout_103_bd_02914rt.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried right on the money as the tech world’s billion-dollar swindler
Hulu’s take on the crooked Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is the best of the current wave of true-crime limited series.
By Richard Roeper
March 03, 2022 08:07 PM
Lesya Chernetska, of Palatine, prays at the St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church before joining hundreds in the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Palatine Pilgrimage for Peace in Ukraine in Palatine, Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022.
Suburban Chicago
Prayer as ‘spiritual warfare’: Palatine churches hold 2-mile pilgrimage for Ukraine
“There was just this deep need to feel like we’re doing something — and we can pray,” said Nicole Carlisle of St. Theresa Catholic Church.
By The Daily Herald
March 03, 2022 07:51 PM
271917191_1285148838663457_4554228554777605847_n.jpeg
City Hall
High-ranking Chicago cop defends DJ gig at casino while on medical leave
Capt. Saadia Carter, the wife of the city’s second ranking police official, performed at the Horseshoe casino in Hammond as part of an event commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. She has denied any wrongdoing.
By Tom Schuba
March 03, 2022 07:21 PM