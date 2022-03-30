The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Politics News Chicago

From smoke-filled rooms to rickety Wigwam to a ‘police riot,’ Chicago’s political convention history is a rich one

Although Chicago hasn’t hosted a major party gathering in more than a quarter of a century, the city was historically the nation’s most popular site for national political conventions.

By Sun-Times Staff Report
   
SHARE From smoke-filled rooms to rickety Wigwam to a ‘police riot,’ Chicago’s political convention history is a rich one
A drawing of “the Wigwam,” the nickname for the building at Lake and Wacker in which Abraham Lincoln was nominated in 1860.

A drawing of “the Wigwam,” the nickname for the building at Lake and Wacker in which Abraham Lincoln was nominated in 1860.

Sun-Time archives

A political convention in Chicago?

Why not?

If the city gets the 2024 Democratic National Convention — obviously, not yet even close to a certainty — it would be the 25th to be held here.

Although Chicago hasn’t hosted a major party gathering in more than a quarter of a century, the city was historically the nation’s most popular site for national political conventions.

Chicago’s first was the 1860 gathering that saw Republicans nominate Abraham Lincoln at a hastily built frame building at Lake and Wacker nicknamed the Wigwam. It was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. And its most recent was the 1996 convention at which Democrats renominated President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore at the United Center on the Near West Side.

The 1920 Republican National Convention in Chicago. Warren G. Harding was nominated after the notorious meeting in the “smoke-filled room” at the Blackstone Hotel.

The 1920 Republican National Convention in Chicago. Warren G. Harding was nominated after the notorious meeting in the “smoke-filled room” at the Blackstone Hotel.

Sun-Times archives

At the time of the 1996 convention, the city had hosted more than twice as many major party political conventions as any other U.S. city.

In addition to Lincoln, other presidents nominated here include Ulysses S. Grant, James A. Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, Grover Cleveland, TheodoreRoosevelt, William Howard Taft, Franklin D.Rooseveltand Dwight D.Eisenhower.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, returning to the Chicago Stadium in 1936, the site of his nomination four years earlier.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt, returning to the Chicago Stadium in 1936, the site of his nomination four years earlier.

Chicago Sun-Times archives

Others include Republican Richard M. Nixon, nominated here for his failed 1960 losing bid to John F. Kennedy, and Republican Warren G. Harding in 1920. Harding secured his party’s nomination, after his campaign manager reportedly predicted the decision would be made by party bosses who “will sit down about 2 o’clock in the morning around a table in a smoke-filled room.”Actually it was a suite of rooms, Rooms 804-805 ofthe Blackstone Hotel.

Past conventionsites included the Auditorium Theatre, the Coliseum, the old Chicago Stadium and the International Amphitheatre.

It was at the Amphitheatre that FDR promised “a New Deal for the American people” in 1932 — and returned four years later to defend it. The old Coliseum was the site of William Jennings Bryan’s historic 1896 “Cross of Gold” speech.

Of course, the most notorious convention in recent history was the 1968 Democratic event, which saw the nomination of Hubert Humphrey and clashes between police and protesters later described as “a police riot.”

Next Up In Politics
Lightfoot shifts gears — to gas cards and Ventra credits — to provide relief for struggling commuters
Illinois Democrats make pitch for 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago
Chicago COVID-19 cases up 34% in a week, but city still ‘in good control,’ top doc says
‘Environmental justice’ law appears dead as community, business groups clash
Relax: Chicago has done this before
Lightfoot chooses Deborah Witzburg as new city inspector general
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot visited a city vehicle maintenance facility on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
City Hall
Lightfoot shifts gears — to gas cards and Ventra credits — to provide relief for struggling commuters
Last week, the City Council’s Finance Committee abruptly canceled a hearing on Lightfoot’s plan reduce the city’s gas tax. Now, the mayor is talking about offering gas cards to motorists and Ventra card credits to CTA riders.
By Fran Spielman
 
Delegates celebrate the final night of the 1996 Democratic National Convention at the United Center, the last major party political convention to be held in the Chicago.
Elections
Illinois Democrats make pitch for 2024 Democratic National Convention to be held in Chicago
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is working with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s team and a litany of other top Democrats in the state to start laying the extensive groundwork needed to put together a bid for what would the city’s first major political convention since 1996.
By Lynn SweetTina Sfondeles, and 1 more
 
merlin_101642213.jpg
Bears
Bears to sign S Dane Cruikshank from Titans
Cruikshank could follow Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Tashaun Gipson as safeties to start opposite Eddie Jackson.
By Jason Lieser
 
MORBIUS_Trailer_02_cp.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Morbius’: Even with Jared Leto and bat DNA injections, second-tier Marvel movie never takes off
The action movie grows increasingly tiresome on its way to a predictable, underwhelming conclusion.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady speaks at a City Hall news conference March 22. Cases are up in the city, but nowhere near levels seen at the height of the Omicron surge.
Coronavirus
Chicago COVID-19 cases up 34% in a week, but city still ‘in good control,’ top doc says
Case counts have remained relatively flat across most of the state, but the average seven-day positivity rate is at the highest point seen in a month. COVID deaths across the state have continued to plummet. The city is averaging less than one viral death per day.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 