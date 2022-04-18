The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 18, 2022
Politics Entertainment and Culture News

Pritzker unveils $30 million tourism campaign

The ads will feature actor Jane Lynch, who grew up in Dolton.

Stefano Esposito By Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Pritzker unveils $30 million tourism campaign
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the new “Middle of Everything” Illinois tourism campaign on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Shedd Aquarium.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the “Middle of Everything” Illinois tourism campaign Monday at the Shedd Aquarium.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled a glitzy $30 million tourism campaign Monday as part of Illinois’ efforts to bounce back after a huge drop in visitor revenue during the worst of the pandemic.

“Whether you’re a Land of Lincoln lifer looking to explore your own state or an out-of-town visitor who is curious about this state — that is the soul of our nation — Illinois is here to show you the best that we have to offer,” Pritzker said, speaking at the Shedd Aquarium, which, before the pandemic, drew about 2 million visitors annually.

The new campaign, with the slogan “The Middle of Everything,” features actor Jane Lynch, who both directed and has a starring role in the TV ads. Lynch, who grew up in south suburban Dolton, has played many roles including a gym teacher on “Glee” as well as host of the NBC shows “Hollywood Game Night” and “The Weakest Link.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the “Middle of Everything” Illinois tourism campaign Monday at the Shedd Aquarium.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the “Middle of Everything” Illinois tourism campaign Monday at the Shedd Aquarium.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Beginning this week, the ads will run in eight states: Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Kentucky. Beginning April 25, the ads will also appear nationally on cable TV.

Though the ads are heavy on Chicago attractions, they also feature the Shawnee National Forest, Route 66 locations, and a host of state parks.

Before the pandemic, Illinois had seen a steady increase in visitor spending — up a total of 12% between 2016 and 2019, according to the governor’s office. Between 2019 and 2020, spending dropped 49%. Figures were not available for 2021.

The governor’s office said the campaign is a “critical next step” in the recovery of the state’s tourism and hospitality industry, which, before the pandemic, employed about 600,000 people statewide,

Pritzker brushed aside concerns about the uptick in violence in Chicago, particularly downtown.

“We show off what’s great about the city of Chicago, and you are seeing Jane Lynch do that in these ads,” Pritzker said. “We overcome the challenges — every day we work to overcome the challenges that we have for the city of Chicago as well as the entire state.”

Next Up In Politics
Former Oakbrook Terrace Mayor Tony Ragucci charged with taking thousands in secret payments
Sean Casten fundraising haul: $2 million banked beats rival Marie Newman’s $552,510 balance
Fact-check: U.S. Rep. Mary Miller wrong in claim White House is urging kids to use ‘chemical castration drugs’ or undergo surgeries
Long hours, last-minute changes to finish state budget
Chicago police supervisors obstructed probe of sergeant’s suicide, resigned before they could be fired, inspector general says
Vallas to decide by Memorial Day whether to enter 2023 race for mayor
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting March 23. Council members showed up, on average, about four of every five times they were required to since the start of the term in May 2019. Spotty attendance can make or break critical legislation.
La Voz Chicago
George Cardenas tiene la peor asistencia de todos los concejales, reporte
En cambio, el puntaje promedio de asistencia del Concejo Municipal de casi el 81% marca un fuerte aumento comparado con el período que terminó en 2019.
By Contributors
 
Chicago Firefighters battle a 3-11 alarm blaze at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, in the 6300 block of South Stewart Avenue, in the Englewood neighborhood, Friday, April 15, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Congregación celebra el Domingo de Resurrección 2 días después del incendio devastador de su iglesia en Englewood
No había nadie dentro de la iglesia cuando empezó el incendio.
By Tom Schuba
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Physicality of Game 1 ‘price of admission’ if Bulls want to win series
There weren’t a lot of adjustments made in the Monday practice for the Bulls, as they prepared for Game 2 in Milwaukee on Wednesday. And according to Alex Caruso, a bunch of adjustments weren’t needed. For the Bulls to tie the series it’s about keeping a physical brand of basketball, and cleaning up the details.
By Joe Cowley
 
Graduate student workers at University of Illinois-Chicago, represented by the Graduate Employee Organization, on strike for higher wages and more host a rally Monday afternoon on the Quad at the heart of the university’s campus.
Education
UIC grad workers go on strike
The 1,500 members of the Chicago campus’ Graduate Employee Organization walked out over stalled contract bargaining.
By Andy Grimm
 
A Chicago police officer was shot Oct. 18, 2021, in Lincoln Park.
La Voz Chicago
Encuentran tres cuerpos sin vida en el agua en incidentes separados
La Oficina del Médico Forense del Condado de Cook no ha publicado los resultados de las autopsias.
By Sun-Times Wire
 