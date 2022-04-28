The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Politics News City Hall

Lightfoot tells Sun-Times she will run for second term

“The issue is when is the announcement, and that will come soon,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Lynn Sweet By Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Lightfoot tells Sun-Times she will run for second term
Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a City Council meeting

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday that she will seek a second term with a formal announcement “soon.”

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

WASHINGTON — Intending to make it “official” sometime “soon,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday she will seek a second term in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

Regarding her reelection bid, Lightfoot said, “The issue is when is the announcement, and that will come soon. I mean, I’m giving you every indication of what the future is going to hold. The question is just formally announcing it. And we will do that soon.”

Lightfoot is in Washington for the African American Mayors Association annual conference. She was also scheduled to meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to discuss getting federal funds to deal with broadband deserts in Chicago.

The Commerce Department is responsible for distributing a chunk of funds from the Infrastructure bill, including money for broadband programs to help bridge digital divides.

Lightfoot discussed her upcoming City Hall campaign a few hours after Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., announced he will stay in Congress and not run for mayor.

She praised Quigley, a top member of the House Appropriations Committee who has been a key player in looking after city of Chicago interests.

“I’ve worked very closely with Mike Quigley. And our teams worked very closely, particularly on making sure that we get our fair share of federal dollars. And he’s been effective in articulating our needs, but importantly, turning those leads into appropriations that come back to the city. And I look forward to continuing that relationship with him and his team.”

Related

That Lightfoot is running for another term is certainly no surprise.

Asked about a timetable for making an announcement, Lightfoot said, it will be “soon,” adding “for the first time in two years, we have, I have the ability to look on the horizon, not through a COVID cloud. Now I’m concerned about the uptick in cases as we are all across the U.S. But it feels good to be back together. It feels good to make personal connections with folks that aren’t just over phone or Zoom.

“So I’m spending a lot of time going across the city, having conversations meeting with folks and feel like I need to do that and make real reconnections that you can only really get by sitting down with people face to face. So I’m giving myself the time to do that.”

As to others who might run for mayor, Lightfoot said, “Look, they’re going be people that poke their head up and people that jump in, and I’m going to talk to the voters about our record of accomplishment over these now almost last three years. I feel very, very confident in our ability to articulate a reason and a vision for the future and a reason for voters to vote for me.”

Next Up In Politics
Mike Quigley will not run for Chicago mayor in 2023
City Council approves loan fund to help preserve single-room occupancy buildings
3 national journalism honors awarded to Sun-Times staffers
City Council unanimously approves Deborah Witzburg as Chicago’s new inspector general
Newest City Council member chooses sides in ward remap battle, but what difference will it make?
Lightfoot dodges City Council defeat, narrowly delivers $12.5 million gas, transit card giveaway
The Latest
Jason_Kendall_Will_1__1_.jpeg
Sports Media
NBC Sports Chicago pregame/postgame rankings: Bulls show has it all
Though the Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox shows share the same sets, they have different energy, style and vibes. So, as is my wont, I broke them down and ranked them.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Lorena Zepeda, whose sixth grader attends Columbia Explorers Academy, holds a poster that reads, “No more budget cuts!” during a protest outside the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) headquarters in the Loop, Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, where parents of CPS students, organizers and their supporters rallied against budget cuts and demanded that CPS use federal funding.
La Voz Chicago
Los padres de CPS protestan por los recortes de fondos escolares
Alrededor de 150 padres con varios grupos comunitarios se concentraron frente a la sede de CPS en el Loop el miércoles antes de la reunión mensual de la Junta de Educación para denunciar los recortes al presupuesto en sus escuelas.
By Nader Issa
 
Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevich, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan pose for a team photo.
Bulls
Bulls players want the front office to run this group back next season
It was pretty clear by Thursday’s player exit interviews that DeMar DeRozan wants Zach LaVine to get a max deal, Nikola Vucevic wants the crew brought back for another run, and Lonzo Ball just wants a healthy left knee.
By Joe Cowley
 
A community meeting at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Pilsen on Wednesday night drew around 400 residents opposed to the nearby Sims Metal Management scrap metal business that is seeking multiple government permits needed to continue operating at its longtime location at 2500 S. Paulina St.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes de Pilsen se reúnen en una iglesia para protestar contra una trituradora de metal
Un estudio de impacto de toda la ciudad incluirá ‘un inventario exhaustivo de las fuentes de contaminación’, según un comunicado de la Municipalidad.
By Brett Chase
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
La Voz Chicago
Joven de 16 años es acusada de varios robos de auto, incluyendo uno que llevaba un niño dentro
El automóvil fue encontrado abandonado poco tiempo después en Archer Avenue con el niño adentro ileso.
By Sun-Times Wire
 