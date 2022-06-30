Lightfoot’s reelection endorsed by Reps. Robin Kelly, Bobby Rush and Danny Davis

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s bid for a second term was endorsed on Thursday by Democratic Reps. Robin Kelly, Bobby Rush and Danny Davis, whose districts sweep in large numbers of Black voters in the city.

The list of challengers to Lightfoot, the city’s first Black female mayor, is growing, but as of Thursday, she is the only woman in the field — and the only one with substantial political funds. As of March 31, her main campaign fund had a $1.7 million cash-on-hand balance. In June, the Lightfoot campaign took in about $300,000, according to Illinois State Board of Elections records.

The Davis 7th Congressional District starts downtown and sweeps in the West Side wards with substantial numbers of Black voters. Rush’s 1st District and Kelly’s 2nd District contain large numbers of Black voters on the South Side.

Chicago’s mayoral election is in February, with a runoff in March if no candidate gains more than 50%.

Kelly, who is close to Lightfoot, said in a statement, “I endorsed Mayor Lightfoot back in February 2019 when her candidacy was a long shot because I knew that she was the one who could guide Chicago through its most challenging moments. Three years later, I am proudly still by her side.

“This administration is delivering results for our communities. I am proud to call the mayor a close friend and support her campaign for another term in office.”

Rush, who did not back Lightfoot when she launched her 2019 bid — and was a critic — eventually came around. He said in a statement, “Over the last three years — under the toughest of circumstances — Mayor Lightfoot has never wavered from building a Chicago where every resident can achieve their God-given potential. When she says equity and inclusion are her administration’s north stars, she means it—and her record in office proves it.”

Davis said in a statement, “From the largest investment in affordable housing in Chicago’s history to Chicago Works, a multibillion-dollar infrastructure plan, Mayor Lightfoot has brought real change to each of our 77 neighborhoods.

“She’s a leader who listens directly to the needs of residents and uses the power of government to protect the most vulnerable. As a Congressman, past Chicago alderman, and former teacher, I know that she’s the mayor our city needs in this moment — and for the next four years.”

