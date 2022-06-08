One day after launching re-election bid, Lightfoot hits the campaign trail

One day after launching her battle for a second-term, Mayor Lori Lightfoot hit the campaign trail on Wednesday with a promise to keep on fighting against powerful forces who “want their city back.”

“You know what this fight is about. When I got into office, the people who were used to having their way — who were used to dominating our city — they wanted their city back and they’ve been fighting against us every single day,” Lightfoot told the breakfast crowd at Starlight Restaurant, 8300 S. Kedzie Ave. in Ashburn.

“We did not let them take the city back then and we’re not gonna let them take it back now. We need to continue to lean into equity and inclusion. Which means we see the whole city. The city is a big, beautiful mosaic. And we’ve got to make sure that residents and neighbors south of Roosevelt Road and west of Ashland get their due.”

Lightfoot argued, yet again, that “too many neighborhoods on the South and West Sides” of Chicago had “not seen a dime of economic development” before she took office.

That is, until she launched her signature Invest South/West initiative to rebuild 10 neighborhood commercial corridors by pooling $750 million money from the city and other agencies of local government and using that seed money to attract private investment.

“We have turned that around in these three years and we need to keep fighting to make sure that neighborhoods like this one and all across the South and the West Side continue to get their due,” she said.

“That doesn’t mean we’re ignoring the downtown or the North Side. But we are continuing to see the whole city — not just part of it. We cannot be a great global city if we starve our neighborhoods. … Our kids have to have hope. They have to have opportunity. They have to have good jobs, decent education. We’ve got to invest in them. … We can’t turn back the clock because, if we do, we’re turning our back on people in too many neighborhoods.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot greets diners at Starlight Restaurant in Ashburn on Wednesday morning. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Lightfoot also highlighted her tough-as-nails leadership during pandemic. The stay-at-home orders that closed lakefront trails, beaches and playgrounds and shuttered restaurants and bars for months before limiting their capacity inspired a hysterical string of Lightfoot memes that the mayor was smart enough to embrace.

The mayor also highlighted the hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans and grants that the city doled out during the pandemic — including $10,000 to Starlight Restaurant — that helped small businesses stay afloat.

“We have delivered in making sure that you were safe during the pandemic. … Sometimes we had to tell you things that you may not have wanted to hear. But we told you the truth. We leaned into the science. And we made sure that we were doing everything that we could to protect residents all over this city,” Lightfoot said.

“I am proud of the lives we were able to save because we brought live-saving, free vaccine to every corner of this city and, as a consequence, we are one of the most heavily-vaccinated cities in the United States.”

Flanked by two of her closest City Council allies — floor leader and Rules Committee Chair Michelle Harris (8th) and Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) — Lightfoot said she’s seeking a second term because, “The work isn’t done.”

“The road isn’t gonna easy. But nothing good and worthwhile is. I need you to be on that ride with me,” the mayor said.

“Folks, this is just the beginning of the journey. We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got the summer. We’ve got petitions. We’ve got to get out in every neighborhood. I need all of you to be the chorus of people saying, ‘I’m riding with Lori.’ There are gonna be naysayers, but that’s alright. We know who they are. We’re gonna keep on moving forward.”

The campaign blitz continues throughout the day with four additional stops — in Greater Grand Crossing, Little Village, Garfield Park and Boystown.