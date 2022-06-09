Bernie Sanders in Chicago next week: Endorsing Jonathan Jackson, Delia Ramirez primary bids

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Independent with ties to key backers of Democratic congressional candidates Delia Ramirez and Jonathan Jackson, is endorsing them, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

Sanders will be in Chicago next week for a “Fighting Back Against Corporate Greed” rally Thursday at Teamsters Local 705, 1645 W. Jackson Blvd., and for a Friday keynote address to the Labor Notes Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare in Rosemont, a large convention of grassroots union activists.

The senator will also make side trips to Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, to support striking UAW workers.

The Sanders team is still putting together his Chicago schedule with the senator expected to appear with Ramirez and Jackson to leverage his endorsement.

Sanders, who twice ran for president as a Democrat, has worked closely with Jackson and Clem Balanoff, who is a senior adviser for Jackson’s primary bid in the crowded 1st Congressional District race, where Jackson is one of 17 Democrats in the primary.

Jackson was active in Sanders’ 2020 White House bid. Balanoff was the Illinois state director for the Sanders 2016 presidential campaign and is a former Illinois president of Sander’s spinoff political group, Our Revolution Illinois.

Sanders said in a statement, “I was proud to have Jonathan Jackson as my state co-chair in 2020 and I’m proud to endorse Jonathan Jackson for Illinois’ 1st Congressional District today. He has long been a fighter for working people and he will be a champion for Medicare for All and a Green New Deal in the Congress.”

Sanders is also strongly allied with Rep. Chuy Garcia, D-Ill., who, when he endorsed Ramirez in her 3rd Congressional District primary bidtold the Sun-Times, he would be “exploring” landing a Sanders endorsement for her.

In a statement, Sanders said, “Ramirez has been a champion of working families in Illinois. As a state legislator, she has expanded Medicaid for all seniors regardless of legal status, has secured millions of dollars for affordable housing and defended reproductive rights by codifying Roe Vs Wade in Illinois. I am proud to endorse her campaign for Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District.”

Garcia is close to Sanders because he served as a national surrogate for Sanders in his two presidential campaigns. Sanders stumped for Garcia when he ran for Chicago mayor and Congress.

Sanders is very popular with the Democratic Party’s most progressive activists.

The new 3rd District was designed by state Democratic mapmakers in the wake of the 2020 census to elect the second Hispanic member of Congress from Illinois.

Ramirez, an assistant majority leader in the Illinois House, has one main rival in the June 28 primary, Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th).