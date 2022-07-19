Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after traveling to Florida to deliver an address that is once again stoking suspicions he’s considering a run for president.

The governor’s office on Tuesday said Pritzker received a positive test result during his routine COVID-19 testing regimen “after being notified of several close contacts testing positive.”

Pritzker, 57, is experiencing mild symptoms and is being treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid, the governor’s office said.

The governor’s office said “other staffers” have also recently tested positive and are working from home.

Pritzker on Tuesday morning tweeted, “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms, but thanks to anti-viral medications like Paxlovid and vaccines I’ll be on the mend much quicker. Thank you for all the well wishes!”

The Democratic governor, who is fully vaccinated and double boosted, is following CDC guidelines by working from home. It’s the first time the governor has contracted the virus.

Pritzker on Saturday delivered an address at Florida Democrats’ annual Leadership Blue Gala. U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., also tested positive after attending the event. The address, along with another political speech delivered before the New Hampshire Democratic Party last month, is ramping up suspicions that Pritzker is considering a presidential run.

But first, Pritzker is running for reelection, facing state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, in the November election.