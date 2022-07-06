The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Politics News Business

Cook County assessor’s official charged in corruption case with taking home improvements, jewelry to help cut taxes

The document charging Lavdim “Deme” Memisovski was signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet S. Bhachu, who is prosecuting cases against former House Speaker Michael J. Madigan and Ald. Edward M. Burke.

By  Lauren FitzPatrick and Tim Novak
 Updated  
SHARE Cook County assessor’s official charged in corruption case with taking home improvements, jewelry to help cut taxes
Cook County Building.

Cook County Building.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Sun-Times

Federal prosecutors in Chicago charged an official of the Cook County assessor’s office Wednesday with “corruptly” accepting home improvements, jewelry, sports tickets and other items over a three-year span to cut property assessments, resulting in lower tax bills for some property owners.

Lavdim “Deme” Memisovski was charged with conspiring with two others identified only as “individual A” and “individual B” to “corruptly accept and agree to accept” the services and items in exchange for the tax breaks between 2016 and 2018 while he was working for then-Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios.

Memisovski couldn’t be reached.

A spokesman for current Assessor Fritz Kaegi said his office is cooperating with federal authorities and “will take all appropriate action to ensure the office maintains its high standard of ethics.

“Though this person remained an employee of the office, the events mentioned in the charging document occurred during the prior administration and do not reference any activity during this administration,” the spokesman said.

The four-page criminal information filed by the U.S. attorney’s office charging Memisovski was signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet S. Bhachu, who also is prosecuting cases against former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan and Ald. Edward M. Burke.

Memisovski has worked for the assessor’s office for several years under Berrios and then Kaegi in a department that assesses and establishes property values for taxation purposes.

Listed as an “IC Valuations Group Leader III,” he also reviewed property tax appeals for commercial properties, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Chicago City Council Hall of Shame: Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson 37th council member convicted in less than half a century
Patrick Daley Thompson sentenced to 4 months in federal prison
Patrick Daley Thompson’s sentencing Wednesday could see member of Daley dynasty face prison
Car insurers’ pandemic windfalls: Illinois insurers could have given you bigger refunds, maintained same profits
CPS cites Urban Prep, celebrated all-boys Chicago charter school, for ‘dismal’ financial management
Judge looks to Supreme Court gun ruling as he weighs whether to shoot down Chicago ban on laser sights
The Latest
A teen was shot to death July 6, 2022, in Douglas Park.
News
Teen shot to death in Douglas Park
The teen was driving in the 1600 block of South Farrar Drive when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs
Cubs beat Brewers 2-1 in rubber match to take another series, their fourth in a row
An 11-8 stretch has been a pleasure and a pick-me-up — even if it doesn’t mean much with the Aug. 2 trade deadline looming and the Cubs all but certain to toy with fans’ emotions again.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Casey Hoekstra and Sarah Price star in “Dear Jack, Dear Louise.” photo by Greg Inda
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago July 7-13, 2022
The annual Rhythm World dance fest, Movies in Millennium Park, and Taste of Chicago in Grant Park are among the entertainment highlights in the weeks ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Canada_NHL_Draft_Prospects_Hockey.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks still trying to trade into 1st round as NHL draft nears
Ahead of the draft Thursday, general manager Kyle Davidson said there has been “lots of talk,” but negotiations have been “distilled down to a few teams the last little while.”
By Ben Pope
 
Paul Vallas, filing to run for mayor in 2018.
City Hall
Vallas drops $836,500 into mayoral campaign fund
Vallas’ second-quarter fundraising report includes six-figure contributions from some heavy hitters.
By Fran Spielman
 