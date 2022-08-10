The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Politics News Metro/State

Willie Wilson calls city officials ‘out of touch’ on public transit safety

The mayoral candidate unveils six-point plan to tackle gun violence on trains and buses.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
SHARE Willie Wilson calls city officials ‘out of touch’ on public transit safety
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson rides a CTA Madison bus from Austin Boulevard to State and Lake to highlight transit crime and his plan to address it.&nbsp;Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson said too many daily riders of Chicago Transit Authority buses and trains are afraid.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson had no complaints about his hourlong bus ride from the West Side to downtown Wednesday — even though his preferred ride is a black Cadillac Escalade.

But Wilson said too many daily riders of Chicago Transit Authority buses and trains are afraid — and he aims to change that if he’s elected mayor.

“A lot of people have lost their lives when this could have been taken care of a while back,” Wilson said.

He outlined a six-point plan Wednesday that includes bringing back conductors for every train and adding more dedicated CTA transit police. He also said he’d consider hiring private armed security guards — as many as 800.

He also wants a website that tells CTA customers where crime is occurring in the system.

Wilson said elected city officials are “out of touch” on the issue of public transit safety.

“You can’t look at the dollars budget-wise and things of that nature. You must take care of the citizens at all costs, making sure they are feeling comfortable,” Wilson said.

The city found money to tackle COVID-19; it can do the same for public transit safety, he said.

After the fatal shooting of Diunte Moon on a Red Line train near Chatham last week, Chicago police and transit officials announced additional plans to increase security on L and subway trains and platforms

As of mid-July, 488 attacks had been reported on the transit system — the most since 533 during the same period in 2011, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis.

Violent crimes have accounted for more than 26% of all 1,863 crimes reported on the CTA this year. In 2018 and 2019, when there were far more riders, violent crimes amounted to 13% of the crimes.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown has said additional police officers will be assigned to CTA trains and platforms, but he has declined to share exactly how many more officers. The police presence on transit had already been increased earlier this year, Brown has said.

Next Up In Politics
City’s budget forecast includes $42.7 million increase in property taxes
Chicago awarded $3.9 million to improve traffic signal technologies that prioritize buses
Ald. Sophia King joins race to unseat Lightfoot
Foxx moves to drop charges in 8 murders tainted by former CPD detective Reynaldo Guevara
Lightfoot assures cops: ‘I will always have your back’
Trump isn’t toast yet
The Latest
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Man opened fire at a Bronzeville block party, killing man and wounding woman, prosecutors say
Rashon Kyle was arrested Sunday in the Brainerd neighborhood and charged in the June 12 shooting that killed Vincent J. Barnes, police said.
By David Struett
 
Regular physical activity can provide mental health and social health benefits, one expert suggests.
Exercise Well
America’s fittest cities have the blues: how exercise can improve mental health
Arlington, Virginia, was the nation’s fittest community for the fifth straight year, the American Fitness Index rankings found. Chicago was No. 10.
By Ken Alltucker | USA Today
 
Bears running back David Montgomery runs the ball against the Giants in January.
Bears
David Montgomery joins list of injured Bears
The Bears’ lack of wide receivers and cornerbacks are particularly concerning, not just so the team can run a competent practice, but for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs.
By Patrick Finley
 
Matthew Talaga, manager at Brown Elephant Resale Lakeview arranging new items received as a donations in the store located at 3020 N. Lincoln Ave. | Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times
Consumer Affairs
Chicago ranked 10th-best thrifting U.S. city in new report
Chicago follows behind New York City, several Texas cities and Indianapolis, among others.
By Katelyn Haas
 
Bears tackle Braxton Jones Bears answers a question from the media during training camp last week.
Bears
Bears list three rookie starters for preseason opener
Almost half of the Bears’ projected starters for Saturday’s preseason opener are new to the franchise.
By Patrick Finley
 