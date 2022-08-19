The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Bailey again calls Chicago a ‘hellhole,’ prompting Lightfoot to slam his ‘dumpster fire’ campaign

After the GOP candidate for governor again ripped the city, where over one fifth of the state’s residents live, Mayor Lightfoot snapped back on Twitter.

By  Satchel Price
   
Darren Bailey speaking at a campaign event in Illinois earlier this year.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images file photo

A day after the Republican candidate in the Illinois gubernatorial election again called Chicago a “hellhole,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot snapped back Friday on Twitter by defending the city while slamming state Sen. Darren Bailey’s campaign as a “dumpster fire.”

Bailey, who is running against incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election, appeared Thursday at a GOP rally during the Illinois State Fair, where he again attacked Chicago and its Democratic leadership for failing to address crime and other issues.

When asked by a reporter whether he thought most Chicagoans, who account for more than 20% of Illinois’ general population, actually view their home as a “hellhole,” Bailey reportedly stood by his comments, saying, “Actually, I believe they do ... Because it’s unsafe.”

Bailey’s campaign also responded to Lightfoot’s tweet by replying to it with a series of posts including links to news stories about Chicago crime. Another tweet, quoting the mayor’s, calls Lightfoot, Pritzker and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx “the three blind mice of crime, corruption and chaos.”

Shootings and homicides in Chicago are down substantially from the historic highs of last year, according to Chicago Police Department data, but there’s been a 35% increase in overall crimes reported in 2022.

Lightfoot, who’s running for reelection, has repeatedly defended the efforts of CPD under the leadership of Supt. David Brown. “I will always have your back,” the mayor said 10 days ago at a police graduation ceremony.

