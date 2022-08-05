Pritzker wins bid to end Shakman decree

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled in favor of Gov. J.B. Pritzker in his bid to end judicial oversight of the state’s employment practices via the Shakman decree.

Pritzker moved to vacate the half-century-old Shakman decree with state lawyers telling the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals that “there is no evidence the state is considering political factors in hiring today.”

The final judgment, filed on Friday, vacates the 1972 consent decree as it applies to Pritzker and state jobs.

The Shakman decree banned political considerations in hiring and firing, though there are some exceptions. Oversight was expanded in 2017 to include all state agencies under the governor’s control after a hiring scandal was uncovered at the Illinois Department of Transportation under former Gov. Pat Quinn. But the governor argued state agencies no longer need a watchdog to prevent patronage hiring.

Cook County in 2018 was removed from the constraints of the Shakman decree, with Magistrate Judge Sidney I. Schenkier finding the county to be in “substantial compliance” with fair hiring and employment practices. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle had argued that since 2006, the Shakman suit had cost county taxpayers around $8 million. Around $3 million of that went to claims from employees who said patronage played a role in them advancing in their careers.

A federal judge in 2014 released Chicago from the consent decree. Since 1972, Chicago taxpayers had spent $22.9 million to create a $12 million fund created to compensate victims of the city’s rigged hiring system; $6.6 million for the hiring monitor; $1.8 million for consultants; $1.5 million for plaintiff’s counsel; and $1 million to outside counsel.