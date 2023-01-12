The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch to leave Justice Department early this year

Lausch has been Chicago’s U.S. Attorney since late 2017 and has overseen the major public corruption investigations that have led to the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, as well as charges against many others.

By  Jon Seidel
   
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch Jr. speaks during a news conference in the courtyard of the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop on Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file photo

Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Thursday that Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch plans to leave the Justice Department “in early 2023” for the private sector.

Lausch in his five years in office has overseen major public corruption investigations that have led to charges against former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and many other public officials.

“We’ll provide an update in the coming days,” Joseph Fitzpatrick, Lausch’s spokesman, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We expect John will be moving on by the end of February or early March.”

That means Lausch would be leaving as some of the most significant of those public corruption cases head to trial. Lausch appears on track to leave office before the March trial of four individuals accused of trying to bribe Madigan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

