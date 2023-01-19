Here’s how to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral debate

All nine candidates competing to be Chicago’s next mayor will take to the debate stage Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The 90-minute debate will be hosted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News, the Leagues of Women Voters of Chicago/Illinois and Univision Chicago.

For viewers hoping to watch in real time, a livestream will be available on ABC7 Chicago’s website, Facebook and YouTube and the station’s secondary channel, ABC7.2, as well as the ABC7 Chicago News app and television apps on devices like Apple TV and Roku.

The debate will also be broadcast in Spanish on Univision’s digital platforms, including its website, Facebook and YouTube.

The debate will air on ABC7’s main channel on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:30 p.m.

The following candidates have agreed to participate in the debate, according to ABC7:



State Rep. Kam Buckner

U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy’’ Garcia

Community Activist Ja’Mal Green

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson

Ald. Sophia King (4th)

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot

Ald. Roderick T. Sawyer (6th)

Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas

Businessman Willie L. Wilson

The debate will be moderated by ABC 7 Anchor Judy Hsu with ABC 7’s Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision Anchor Enrique Rodriguez also set to ask the candidates questions.