Thursday, January 19, 2023
Here’s how to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral debate

The nine candidates running for Chicago’s top office will face off in a 90-minute debate Thursday night.

By  Katie Anthony
   
DEBATE_121422_17.JPG

Mayoral candidates sit together and respond to questions from the moderator during a 38th Ward Democratic Organization forum at the Copernicus Center, Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

All nine candidates competing to be Chicago’s next mayor will take to the debate stage Thursday night at 7 p.m.

The 90-minute debate will be hosted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News, the Leagues of Women Voters of Chicago/Illinois and Univision Chicago.

For viewers hoping to watch in real time, a livestream will be available on ABC7 Chicago’s website, Facebook and YouTube and the station’s secondary channel, ABC7.2, as well as the ABC7 Chicago News app and television apps on devices like Apple TV and Roku.

The debate will also be broadcast in Spanish on Univision’s digital platforms, including its website, Facebook and YouTube.

The debate will air on ABC7’s main channel on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 10:30 p.m.

The following candidates have agreed to participate in the debate, according to ABC7:

  • State Rep. Kam Buckner
  • U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy’’ Garcia
  • Community Activist Ja’Mal Green
  • Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson
  • Ald. Sophia King (4th)
  • Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot
  • Ald. Roderick T. Sawyer (6th)
  • Former CPS CEO Paul Vallas
  • Businessman Willie L. Wilson

The debate will be moderated by ABC 7 Anchor Judy Hsu with ABC 7’s Political Reporter Craig Wall and Univision Anchor Enrique Rodriguez also set to ask the candidates questions.

