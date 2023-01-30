The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 30, 2023
Politics News Chicago

Springfield man who waved Trump flag on U.S. Senate floor on Jan. 6 found guilty of federal charges

Thomas B. Adams, Jr. was found guilty of entering a restricted building and obstructing an official proceeding.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Springfield man who waved Trump flag on U.S. Senate floor on Jan. 6 found guilty of federal charges
Federal authorities say this photo depicts Thomas B. Adams Jr. holding a Trump flag on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal authorities say this photo depicts Thomas B. Adams Jr. holding a Trump flag on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court records

A Springfield man accused of carrying a Trump flag onto the floor of the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol was convicted of federal charges on Monday.

During a trial before a federal judge in Washington, D.C., Thomas B. Adams Jr. was found guilty of entering a restricted building and obstructing an official proceeding. He will remain free until his sentencing on June 16, according to the U.S. attorney’s office there.

An FBI special agent explained in a court affidavit that authorities first noticed Adams because of an interview he gave to the publication Insider following the riot. The article said Adams trampled over police barricades, made his way into the Capitol and eventually reached the Senate chamber after lawmakers had been evacuated, according to the affidavit. 

The article quoted Adams as saying, “It was a really fun time,” and it said he described the scene as “hilarious.”

Adams allegedly said he heard people yelling “Let’s take the White House,” “Let’s storm this place and show them they can’t make us leave,” and “They can’t arrest us all.”

Adams confirmed to an FBI agent that he was the person in a photograph holding a Trump flag on the Senate floor.

Next Up In Politics
Committee OKs ordinance to protect paramedics ‘taking a beating’ from patients
Illinois Tollway faces more turnover as Dorothy Abreu steps down as board chair
Chicago reaches tentative deal with ComEd on city electric service, City Council members say
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
Protesters rally in support of Palestinians after deadly operation: ‘Our struggle is a just struggle’
Facing pressure to ban books, suburban libraries ‘becoming a battlefield for the First Amendment’
The Latest
merlin_80981056.jpg
Son of former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo found guilty on tax charges
Alex Acevedo, his brother Michael Acevedo and their father were each charged with cheating on their taxes in separate indictments handed up in February 2021.
By Jon Seidel
 
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago in September 2019.
R. Kelly
Foxx to make announcement in R. Kelly sex abuse cases
Cook County indictments involving to four women were filed in February 2019, but Kelly has twice been convicted on federal charges involving some of the same alleged victims.
By Andy Grimm
 
IMG_1177.jpg
Crime
80-year-old man shoots and seriously wounds man who forced his way into home on Northwest Side
The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_17015889.jpeg
Utility shutoffs soar across Chicago area, city celebrates Lunar New Year and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
It might be door-knocking time for Bulls players as deadline approaches
Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has an open-door policy when it comes to his roster having questions about their future. And while the Bulls may stay quiet at the deadline, these three players might at least want to test that policy for different reasons.
By Joe Cowley
 