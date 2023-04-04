Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia’s daughter, 28, dies

WASHINGTON — The daughter of Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, D-Ill., died on Monday night, the lawmaker said in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

“Last night our beloved daughter, Rosa, passed away at the age of 28. We are completely heartbroken,” Garcia said.

“Rosa joined our family as a young girl who had been in the foster care system. We did our best to provide a stable, loving, and welcoming home for her. Our family asks for privacy and welcomes your thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.”

Rosa was the youngest of the three children of Garcia and his wife, Evelyn.

The cause of death was not announced. Funeral arrangements have not been disclosed.

Garcia also issued a statement in Spanish:

“Nuestra querida hija Rosa falleció anoche a la edad de 28 años. Nuestra familia está completamente desconsolada. Rosa llegó a nuestra familia cuando era una niña pequeña que había estado en el sistema de crianza temporal. Hicimos todo lo posible para brindarle un hogar estable, amoroso y acogedor. Nuestra familia pide privacidad y agradece sus pensamientos y oraciones durante este momento tan difícil”.

The announcement came on the day of Chicago’s mayoral runoff. Garcia ran for mayor, coming in fourth in the first round Feb. 28 balloting.



