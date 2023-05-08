WATCH: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver farewell address
Chicago’s outgoing mayor is set to give her farewell address a week before Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson takes over.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to deliver her farewell address a week before Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is set to take over.
Watch live on the mayor’s Facebook:
