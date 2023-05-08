The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Politics News Chicago

WATCH: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver farewell address

Chicago’s outgoing mayor is set to give her farewell address a week before Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson takes over.

By  Fran Spielman
   
SHARE WATCH: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deliver farewell address
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to deliver her farewell address a week before Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is set to take over.

Watch live on the mayor’s Facebook:

Next Up In Politics
Biden’s failed pick of Gigi Sohn for FCC post shows influence of dark money on U.S. politics
Naperville, state of Illinois urge U.S. Supreme Court not to block ban on assault-style weapons
Rep. Danny Davis to make it official, will run again
Lightfoot’s development czar reflects on 4-year fight for balanced growth
Janet Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt ceiling
Chicago weekend gun violence: 4 killed, 20 wounded
The Latest
Visitors look at sharks and other fish swim by at Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef exhibit, Monday, December 19, 2022. Researchers have been documenting Parthenogenesis in a female Zebra sharks, Bubbles, at the aquarium.
Entertainment and Culture
Museum Campus to adjust operations for NASCAR Chicago Street Race
The Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium and Adler Planetarium announced changes to their hours of operation between June 28 and July 3.
By Catherine Odom
 
Tiger Woods stands near then-girlfriend Erica Herman last year in Ireland.
Golf
Tiger Woods’ legal battle against former girlfriend escalates
Erica Herman accusing the golf superstar of beginning their sexual relationship when she was his employee and threatening to fire her if she didn’t sign a nondisclosure agreement she now wants voided.
By Terry Spencer | Associated Press
 
merlin_109205982.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Gun assault rates for Chicago kids doubled, suspects taken into custody in fatal shooting of off-duty officer and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
REI store at 905 W Eastman St., Chicago
Business
Workers at Chicago REI store vote to join union
The store at 905 W. Eastman St. becomes the outdoors retailer’s fourth with a unionized staff.
By David Roeder
 
Northwestern guard Boo Buie announced on social media that he intends to return to the Wildcats next season.
College Sports
Boo Buie returns to Northwestern, withdraws from NBA Draft
“This place is truly special. But I’m not done yet. Wildcat Nation, I’m back,” Buie said in a video posted on Twitter.
By Gene Farris
 