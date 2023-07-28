The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Politics News Metro/State

Appeals court upholds long sentence for former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, saying it was a ‘reasonable’ way to deter corruption

In a ruling handed down Friday, the court rejected arguments from Arroyo that a lower court judge was wrong to say the nearly 5-year sentence was a necessary example for other lawmakers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Appeals court upholds long sentence for former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, saying it was a ‘reasonable’ way to deter corruption
Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in February 2020.

Former state Rep. Luis Arroyo walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

A federal appeals court in Chicago has upheld the nearly five-year prison sentence of former state Rep. Luis Arroyo, who pleaded guilty to accepting bribes to promote gambling legislation.

In a ruling handed down Friday, the court rejected arguments from Arroyo that a lower court judge was wrong to say the long sentence was necessary to deter public corruption.

“We’ve rejected this argument before and do so again today,” the ruling stated. “The judge presumed that public officials are rational actors who pay attention when one of their own is sentenced. That presumption was reasonable.”

When U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger sentenced Arroyo last year, he said the former lawmaker had committed a “frontal assault on the very idea of representative government. ... It’s gross. It was beneath you, it was beneath the state of Illinois.

“You were a dirty politician who was on the take,” the judge continued, calling Arroyo a “corruption superspreader.”

Arroyo was accused of taking bribes from politically connected businessman James Weiss, who ran a company seeking to legalize unregulated gambling devices known as sweepstakes machines.

The son-in-law of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios and husband of former state Rep. Toni Berrios, Weiss was found guilty last month for his role in bribing both Arroyo and former state Sen. Terry Link, as part of Weiss’ push for sweepstakes legislation. 

Link, a government informant who pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion, secretly recorded Arroyo’s offer of $2,500 to Link for the senator’s help with the legislation. That offering was a downpayment on what Arroyo promised would be a monthly payment in that amount for a year. 

As he was writing out the initial check from Weiss’ business’ for Link, Arroyo was recorded saying, “This is the jackpot.”

In his appeal, Arroyo argued that the judge failed to cite “empirical evidence” supporting the contention that a long sentence would deter other lawmakers from accepting bribes.

The appeals court responded that “bribery is a premeditated crime — those tempted to sell out the public have plenty of time to weigh the risks and rewards before doing so. The district judge did not err by reasonably presuming that public officials consider the criminal sentences of other politicians, and that a longer sentence for Arroyo was necessary to deter corruption at the margins.”

Next Up In Politics
AFSCME contract raises state budget questions
Lawmaker files lawsuit saying he’s been barred from events, including Night Out Against Crime, Pet Palooza, Boo Bash
Rocky Wirtz in many ways was an ordinary guy who embraced family and friends
Regulators seeking public comment on proposed $402 million Peoples Gas rate hike
Despite Lori Lightfoot’s promise her Board of Ed. wouldn’t be ‘a rubber stamp,’ it seldom crossed her
In Alsip red-light camera investigation, feds have done new interviews, issued subpoenas
The Latest
Illinois State Capitol, February 10, 2023, in Springfield, Illinois. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times
Columnists
AFSCME contract raises state budget questions
The contract ended up with a fiscal year 2024 price tag of $204 million. So, where is that money in the budget, which passed a month before the negotiations ended?
By Rich Miller
 
merlin_90429989.jpg
Politics
Lawmaker files lawsuit saying he’s been barred from events, including Night Out Against Crime, Pet Palooza, Boo Bash
State Rep. Bob Rita said he was told officials in Tinley Park and Orland Township wanted to keep “politics” out of the events, even though he had participated in them in the past.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop are touring in support of their album “100 Years of Blues.”
Music
Charlie Musselwhite and Elvin Bishop — ‘front porch’ bluesmen celebrate their Chicago music roots
The duo are in concert at Ravinia on Thursday.
By Bobby Reed | For the Sun-Times
 
Standing with other former Northwestern athletes, former Northwestern football player Simba Short speaks during a press conference addressing widespread hazing accusations at Northwestern University Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Hazing led former Northwestern football player to self-harm, lawsuit alleges
Simba Short, who played defense for Northwestern from 2015-2016, and another player filed suits with civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Chicago firm Levin & Perconti.
By David Struett and Kaitlin Washburn
 
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stretches before practice.
Bears
At every turn, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson’s situation looks vastly different from Roquan Smith’s
Johnson struck a confident, but humble tone when discussing his contract negotiations Friday and made clear he’ll be on the field when the Bears open the season.
By Jason Lieser
 