The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Politics Washington Nation/World

Secret Service director resigns after assassination attempt against former President Trump at rally

Just Monday, grilled by lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Kimberly Cheatle said her agency had failed in its mission to protect former a former president.

By  AP
   
SHARE Secret Service director resigns after assassination attempt against former President Trump at rally
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the Capitol in Washington on Monday.

Rod Lamkey/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The director of the Secret Service said Tuesday she is resigning following the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump that unleashed intensifying outcry about how the agency tasked with protecting current and former presidents could fail in its core mission.

Kimberly Cheatle, who had served as Secret Service director since August 2022, had been facing growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to the Republican presidential nominee at an outdoor campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” she said in an email to staff, obtained by The Associated Press. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

Cheatle’s departure was unlikely to end the scrutiny of the long-troubled agency after the failures of July 13, and it comes at a critical juncture ahead of the Democratic National Convention and a busy presidential campaign season. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have promised continued investigation, along with an inspector general probe and an independent and bipartisan effort launched at President Joe Biden’s behest that will keep the agency in the spotlight.

“The scrutiny over the last week has been intense and will continue to remain as our operational tempo increases,” Cheatle said in her note to staff.

Cheatle’s resignation comes a day after appeared before a congressional committee and was berated by hours by both Democrats and Republicans for the security failures. She called the attempt on Trump’s life the Secret Service’s “most significant operational failure” in decades and said she took full responsibility for the security lapses, but she angered lawmakers by failing to answer specific questions about the investigation.

At the hearing Monday, Cheatle remained defiant that she was the “right person” to lead the Secret Service, even as she said she took responsibility the security failures. When Republican Rep. Nancy Mace suggested Cheatle begin drafting her resignation letter from the hearing room, Cheatle responded, “No, thank you.”

The 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to get within 135 meters (157 yards) of the stage where the former president was speaking when he opened fire. That’s despite a threat on Trump’s life from Iran leading to additional security for the former president in the days before the July 13 rally.

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 14: The American flag, that served as the backdrop for a campaign rally by former President and current Republican candidate Donald J. Trump, blows in the wind at Butler Fairgrounds in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of the former president on July 14, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was escorted away by the Secret Service with an injury to his ear. According to reports, the FBI has identified the gunman, killed at the scene, as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. One attendee at the rally on July 13 was killed and two others severely injured. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776175196

The American flag, that served as the backdrop for a campaign rally by Republican presidential nominee candidate Donald J. Trump, blows in the wind at Butler Fairgrounds in the aftermath of the attempted assassination of the former president on July 14, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Jeff Swensen/Getty

Cheatle acknowledged Monday that the Secret Service was told about a suspicious person two to five times before the shooting at the rally. She also revealed that the roof from which Crooks opened fire had been identified as a potential vulnerability days before the rally. But she failed to answer many questions about what happened, including why there no agents stationed on the roof.

A bloodied Trump was quickly escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents, and agency snipers killed the shooter. Trump said the upper part of his right ear was pierced in the shooting. One rallygoer was killed, and two others were critically wounded.

“The assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13th is the most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades,” Cheatle told members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee. “As the Director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse.”

Details continue to unfold about signs of trouble that day and what role both the Secret Service and local authorities played in security. The agency routinely relies on local law enforcement to secure the perimeter of events where people it is protecting appear. Former top Secret Service agents said the gunman should never have been allowed to gain access to the roof.

Two days after the shooting, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he supported Cheatle “100%.”

But there were calls for accountability across the political spectrum, with congressional committees immediately moving to investigate, issuing a subpoena to testify and the top Republican leaders from both the House and the Senate saying she should step down. President Joe Biden also has ordered an independent review into security at the rally and the Secret Service’s inspector general opened an investigation. The agency is also reviewing its counter sniper team’s “preparedness and operations.”

In an interview with ABC News two days after the shooting, Cheatle said she wasn’t resigning. She called the shooting “unacceptable” and something that no Secret Service agent wants to happen. She said her agency is responsible for the former president’s protection: “The buck stops with me. I am the director of the Secret Service.”

Cheatle served in the Secret Service for 27 years. She left in 2021 for a job as a security executive at PepsiCo before Biden asked her to return in 2022 to head the agency with a workforce of 7,800 special agents, uniformed officers and other staff.

She took over amid a controversy over missing text messages from around the time thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

During her time in the agency, Cheatle was the first woman to be named assistant director of protective operations, the division that provides protection to the president and other dignitaries where she oversaw a $133.5 million budget. She is the second woman to lead the agency overall.

When he announced her appointment, Biden said Cheatle had served on his detail when he was vice president and he and his wife “came to trust her judgment and counsel.”

Associated Press Writers Zeke Miller and Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.

Next Up In Politics
AKA sorority sisters filled with pride as Kamala Harris steps in for Joe Biden weeks before DNC
United Center owners planning massive $7 billion campus around the arena
Get ready for Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris
With Biden stepping aside and Harris in, gloom over Chicago convention lifts
After letter carrier's slaying, coworkers say Postal Service is failing to deliver on safety
Will Maya Rudolph reprise her Kamala Harris role on 'SNL'?
The Latest
CPD-03 (6).JPG
Crime
Stolen SUV rams 4 pedestrians, including 8-year-old girl, cop car during Brighton Park traffic stop
Two women were taken to Holy Cross Hospital with unspecified injuries and they were listed in good condition, officials said. A third woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was also in good condition and an officer was taken to an area hospital with a “minor” foot injury. An 8-year-old girl was treated at the scene.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Will I find happiness marrying woman I’ve never met in person?
Doctor is helping a teacher from China relocate to U.S. and is hoping a wedding will follow.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Black Bean and Farro Salad
Recipes
Menu planner: Chili lime black bean farro salad fills the bill
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Susan Nicholson | Andrews McMeel Syndicate
 
KAMALAAKAS-072324-18.jpg
Politics
AKA sorority sisters filled with pride as Kamala Harris steps in for Joe Biden weeks before DNC
Individual members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. — whose headquarters are in Chicago — have begun mobilizing in masses to support their “soror” in the historic race for president.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Rendering of the proposed $7 billion mixed-use development that would surround the United Center. If approved, the 10-year project — called The 1901 Project — would start in spring 2025.
Housing & development
United Center owners planning massive $7 billion campus around the arena
Plans call for a music hall, housing, park and pedestrian-friendly spaces as part of a 10-year development project that could start as early as 2025.
By Abby Miller
 