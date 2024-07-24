The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Chicago Park District updates public participation rules for board meetings

Attendees now have a deadline to register to speak and can request language interpreters for meetings.

By  Layla Brown-Clark
   
A Chicago Park Disrtrict sign at Pottawattomie Park

The Chicago Park District has changed its public-participation rules.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

New rules are in place for residents who want to speak at a Chicago Park District board meeting.

The Park Board has set a registration period for anyone who wants to speak at a meeting. The board also will make a language translator available upon request.

The speaker registration period runs from noon Friday until noon Monday before a board meeting or until all of the 15 speaker spots are filled. Board meetings are usually held on the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m.

For language translators, speakers may submit requests to the board secretary’s office by 5 p.m. on the Friday before the meeting.

Edwin Yohnka, director of communications and public policy at ACLU Illinois, said the changes did not raise any red flags.

“I would say the one specific thing that they might take a look at is requiring people who are going to speak to list their name and address given the fact that it is accessible under FOIA,” Yohnka said.

The Park Board last updated its public participation rules in 2018 when it changed meeting times and limited public comment to 30 minutes.

