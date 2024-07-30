Trump's Chicago appearance sparks internal and external backlash from Black journalist group

The National Association of Black Journalists is enduring internal and external backlash over its last minute announcement that it would host former President Donald Trump at their annual conference on Wednesday in Chicago.

Trump’s campaign on Monday night announced he would participate in a question-and-answer session with political journalists at the conference at the Hilton Chicago. The campaign said it will “concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will not be attending the convention, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

NABJ President Ken Lemon wrote on social media, “While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know.”

By Tuesday morning, the conference’s co-chair, Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah, announced on X that she was stepping down from her role.

“To the journalists interviewing Trump, I wish them the best of luck,” Attiah wrote.

Some NABJ members and members of the media say Trump’s treatment towards Black reporters during his presidential term should disqualify him from participating. Others are upset about the timing of the announcement — two days before the five-day convention began, and as many members were already traveling to Chicago for the event.

Investigative journalist Taylor Moore wrote on X, “Really cynical for someone to say ‘no one is forcing you to go’ when the announcement was made two days before the convention....Feeling really bad for all the journalists flying in who didn’t consent to PAY to be in the same room as him.”

Morgan Elise Johnson, co-founder of the Triibe, wrote, “I would like to unwelcome @NABJ for surprising Chicago with this Trump news, a man who has threatened Chicago with state violence in his stump speeches--and attracts a white supremacist following to a Black affinity space.”

The event will be moderated by Rachel Scott, senior congressional correspondent for ABC News, Harris Faulkner of FOX News and Kadia Goba, politics reporter at Semafor. Goba interviewed Trump earlier this year, and Faulkner sat down with Trump earlier this month.

In a statement, Semafor defended Goba’s participation: “As a politics reporter, Kadia has conducted tough, fair interviews with high-ranking figures across the political spectrum, including the former president. We look forward to hearing his answers tomorrow.”

Others also defended the event, including Symone Sanders-Townsend, former senior adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Some of the best journalists in the country are members of NABJ. So, why wouldn’t they interview Trump? He is the Republican nominee,” Sanders-Townsend wrote on X. “Seems like the journalists complaining don’t understand their jobs are to actually ask the questions.”

The association routinely invites candidates of both parties during election years. Harris was invited after it became clear she would likely become the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, Lemon said.

But according to a source familiar with the discussions, Harris will not be attending, as “logistically it was not feasible.” The Harris campaign has worked with NABJ leadership to find an alternative option, including a virtual fireside cat or a later in-person event, but their requests were denied, the source said.

Prior to dropping out of the race, President Biden had confirmed attendance at the conference.

Speaking on WBEZ’s “Reset” with Sasha-Ann Simons, WBEZ’s race, class and communities editor Natalie Moore called Trump’s appearance a “surprise.”

“I know it was a shock for me and then immediately — what does this mean for the organization?” Moore said. “What does it mean for the members for him to come?”

Moore also questioned how the Trump footage might be used for his campaign, and why reporters from Black-owned media weren’t asked to participate.

“I think that members want some answers from NABJ leadership,” Moore said. “Yes, we know the invite went out, but how did this panel come about? And again, my question is, were there any negotiations with Trump?”

Also on WBEZ, Tiffany Walden, another co-founder of The Triibe, said, “the city itself has ran Trump out of the city in 2016.” Trump canceled a Chicago rally during his campaign in 2016 after scuffles broke out in the UIC Pavilion. In 2019, Trump came to Chicago for his first presidential visit and disparaged the city, calling it “embarrassing to us as a nation,” at a police conference. Later, he was met by thousands of protesters outside Trump Tower during a fundraiser he hosted.

“It’s very clear that he is not a person that is welcome here. So as Black journalists, to be the organization to roll out the red carpet… It’s a different situation. I know that they invited presidential candidates before, including Republicans, but in this case, Trump is not a Republican,” Walden said. “He’s not the average candidate. He’s spewing harmful misinformation, disinformation and dog whistles about Black communities — about some of the people that will be in that room.”

Speaking at a Chicago Police Department graduation ceremony on Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Johnson also criticized Trump’s visit and his previous behavior towards Black journalists. The mayor said the city, however, will be prepared for his visit.

”....The Black press has played an integral role in the transformation of our city here in Chicago but as well as our country and our world,” Johnson said. “We’re gonna be prepared as a city if he decides to actually arrive in Chicago to make sure that the nastiness and the … formation that he brings doesn’t stain the soul of Chicago.”

The Sun-Times contacted several NABJ members. All declined to comment. Representatives for ABC and Fox did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Contributing: Mary Norkol

