Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Lake County state's attorney candidates decry 'sexist, racist' cartoon printed by Vernon Township Republicans

Both Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and his Republican opponent Mary Cole denounced the cartoon on Tuesday.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart denounced a cartoon published by Vernon Township Republicans in a recent newsletter.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

A Lake County township Republican group blames a “lapse in judgment” for recently publishing a cartoon about domestic violence, a decision criticized by the Democratic and Republican candidates for state’s attorney.

The two-panel cartoon depicts the Democratic Party, personified by a tattooed donkey drinking and smoking, as abusive to women. It illustrates a battered woman who chooses to stay with her presumed abuser — the party — solely for access to abortion. The Vernon Township Republicans published the image in its August newsletter.

“Internal documents are often prepared in haste, without enough forethought, especially without intent for public consumption,” the group said in a statement on Tuesday. “It was a lapse in judgment, and we will improve our procedures moving forward.”

Vernon Township has about 71,000 residents and a median household income of $132,000, according to the Census Bureau. The township includes all or part of Buffalo Grove, Lake Forest, Lincolnshire, Long Grove, Mettawa, Mundelein, Riverwoods and Vernon Hills.

The Lake County state’s attorney, his Republican opponent and a nonpartisan domestic violence prevention organization called the cartoon insensitive for making light of domestic violence.

“This is a stunning and disgusting moment for Lake County Republicans,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart, a Democrat, said in a statement. “Domestic violence is no laughing matter. Every Republican candidate should denounce this sexist, racist, and Trump-like cartoon that dismisses violence against women while ridiculing those who want reproductive rights.”

“I will always fight for the right to choose. Instead of talking about this vital privacy issue, local Republicans are making jokes,” Rinehart said. He also touted hiring more domestic violence prosecutors and victim counselors and that more domestic abusers are being held in the county jail.

Rinehart is up for reelection and faces Republican candidate Mary Cole this November. Cole distanced herself from the cartoon too.

“As a pro-choice Republican candidate for Lake County state’s attorney, as a former victim of domestic violence, and as a victim’s advocate, I fully and unequivocally denounce the cartoon,” Cole said in a statement. “My campaign is focused on protecting victims and ensuring criminal offenders face real consequences for their actions.”

The Vernon Township Republicans said it will make a $250 donation to A Safe Place, a nonprofit in Lake County focused on preventing domestic violence and human trafficking. The township organization, which is a part of the larger Lake County Republicans, called on Rinehart to match its donation with campaign funds.

The Sun-Times is not publishing the cartoon because of its offensive content. The image was made by SKS Cartoon, a social media account that regularly posts far-right and pro-Trump comics.

Judith Rosowicz of A Safe Place said the cartoon was alarming.

“There is no humor around domestic violence,” said Rosowicz, the organization’s board president. “About 125,000 people were impacted by domestic violence in Lake County last year, it’s a real problem here. Poking fun at domestic violence doesn’t help our families, our friends and our next-door neighbors.”

Lauren Beth Gash, chair of the Lake County Democrats, told the Sun-Times that the Lake County Republican Party has gone down an extreme path.

“It’s disturbing but not surprising from a Republican Party that pushes an anti-choice, anti-woman, anti-American platform, worships a presidential nominee who was found liable for sexual abuse, and just elevated a candidate for vice president who wants to eliminate no-fault divorce, making it harder for women to get out of abusive marriages,” Gash said.

