ENDORSEMENT: Michael D. Rodriguez for 22nd Ward alderman

Far West Side

To replace Ald. Ricardo Munoz, who is not running for re-election, we endorse Democratic committeeman Michael D. Rodriguez. A lifelong resident of Little Village, Rodriguez wants to slow the flow of guns into his ward and boost community policing. He believes violent crime is the city’s top problem. He opposes a city-owned casino, but favors an elected school board and a graduated income tax. He says the debate over legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana should be over, and Illinois should get on board, putting a significant share of the money into funding pensions. Before becoming an executive officer of the Cook County medical examiner’s office, he was a community organizer, executive director of the nonprofit Enlace Chicago (where he started out as director of violence prevention), and a youth mentor. Also running are nonprofit organizer Lisette “Liz” Lopez, health center administrator Richard Juarez and former police officer and small business owner Neftalie Gonzalez.

