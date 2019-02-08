ENDORSEMENT: Chris Taliaferro for 29th Ward alderman

Far West Side

We didn’t endorse Ald. Chris Taliaferro, a police officer and lawyer, in 2015, but we called him a “fine opponent” in the race. He was elected, and he’s done a decent job of pushing community and business development. He can point to a new $29 million business incubator, a $25 million youth center and a $7 million professional performance artist theater. Taliaferro boasts that he is the only alderman who holds several community meetings every month to keep residents informed. He has earned the right to another four years representing the ward, which includes parts of Austin, Montclare and Belmont Cragin. Also running is events coordinator Zerlina A Smith and security tax auditor Dwayne Truss.

