02/08/2019, 04:38pm

ENDORSEMENT: Chris Taliaferro for 29th Ward alderman

29th Ward aldermanic candidate and incumbent Chris Taliaferro met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Tuesday, December 18, 2018. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

By Sun-Times Editorial Board

Far West Side

We didn’t endorse Ald. Chris Taliaferro, a police officer and lawyer, in 2015, but we called him a “fine opponent” in the race. He was elected, and he’s done a decent job of pushing community and business development. He can point to a new $29 million business incubator, a $25 million youth center and a $7 million professional performance artist theater. Taliaferro boasts that he is the only alderman who holds several community meetings every month to keep residents informed. He has earned the right to another four years representing the ward, which includes parts of Austin, Montclare and Belmont Cragin. Also running is events coordinator Zerlina A Smith and security tax auditor Dwayne Truss.

