ENDORSEMENT: Robert Murphy for 39th Ward alderman
Far North Side
Robert Murphy, an architect and the ward’s Democratic committeeman, is the best choice to replace Margaret Laurino, who is not running for re-election. He’s paid his dues. Murphy built up his community activist credentials as a founding member of the FAiR coalition against airplane noise. To help get money out of politics, he supports small donor matching for political campaigns, and he wants lead water service pipes in the city replaced. He opposes any increase in the property tax, but would support broadening sales taxes to some services. Also running are former nonprofit executive Samantha “Sam” Nugent, police officer Joe Duplechin and Albany Park Community Center Director of Development and Community Engagement Casey Smagala.
