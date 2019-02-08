ENDORSEMENT: Harry Osterman for 48th Ward alderman

Far North Side

Two-term incumbent Harry Osterman, a lifelong resident of Edgewater, is a thoughtful member of the City Council who sees public safety as the city’s biggest challenge. He supports a hybrid school board with some elected members and some appointed by the mayor, so the mayor does not lose — and cannot duck — accountability. He points to 1,100 units of housing being built now in this ward, with affordable housing on-site. He says everything but a property tax is on the table to bring in new revenue to get the city’s budget in order. Osterman, whom we endorse, has earned another four years representing this ward, which includes parts of Edgewater, Andersonville and Uptown. Also running is Navy veteran David Earl Williams III, who ran last year as the Libertarian candidate for lieutenant governor.

