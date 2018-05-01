5 female paramedics accuse their male CFD bosses of sexual harassment in lawsuit

Five women, all paramedics, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday accusing their superiors of sexual harassment and alleging that the Chicago Fire Department “directly encourages” the illegal behavior by failing to “discipline, supervise and control” its officers.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel famously acknowledged a “code of silence” in the Chicago Police Department in the unrelenting furor that followed release of video played around the world of white Police Officer Jason Van Dyke firing s16 shots that killed black teenager Laquan McDonald.

But the explosive lawsuit filed Tuesday by the five women, referred to as Jane Does 1 through 5, claims there is a similar “code of silence” in the Chicago Fire Department.

“Municipal policy-makers are aware of — and condone and facilitate [the misconduct] — by their inaction, a code of silence in the CFD by which employees fail to report misconduct committed by other male officers,” the lawsuit states.

As a “matter of both policy and practice,” the city “directly encourages and fails to adequately discipline, supervise and control its officers and its failure to do so manifests in deliberate indifference,” the lawsuit states.

The pattern of indifference is underscored by the CFD’s failure to “maintain adequate separate bathrooms” and “separate sleeping quarters in all firehouses, failure to administer sexual harassment training and by its pattern of harassing, threatening and intimidiaing women who dare to complain.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction aimed at remedying the hostile work environment.

Lynn Palac, an attorney representing the five women, said they choose to remain anonymous while naming their male harassers in the lawsuit because they have already been put through the wringer and endured a pattern of abuse that has threatened their physical and mental well-being.

But in an emailed statement, Palac tried to put the onus for cleaning up the embarassing mess that moves the #Me,Too movement to City Hall squarely at Emanuel’s doorstep.

“While Chicago Mayor Emanuel’s recent statements about the importance of eradicating gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment within all workplaces are appreciated, the Jane Does believe he must immediately act to eliminate the pervasive gender-based discrimination and retaliatory environment within the Chicago Fire Department,” Palac wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.