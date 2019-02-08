Our Pledge To You

Editorials

02/08/2019, 05:45pm

ENDORSEMENT: Debra L. Silverstein for 50th Ward alderman

50th Ward aldermanic candidate and incumbent Debra L. Silverstein meet with the Sun-Times Editorial Board on Jan. 9.. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

By Sun-Times Editorial Board

Two-term incumbent Debra L. Silverstein has done a creditable job of upgrading constituent services and amenities in this diverse West Rogers Park ward. She can point to a $15 million streetscape upgrade along Devon Avenue. She also helped secure funding for a long-sought new Northtown Library. She worked with the police after a Sikh temple was attacked in the ward and some residents grew too fearful of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to leave their homes. Silverstein supports the legalization of recreational marijuana and gambling expansion, provided there are safeguards. She is endorsed. Also running are retired teacher Andrew D. Rowlas and nonprofit executive Zehra Quadri.

RELATED

SUN-TIMES 2019 CHICAGO VOTING GUIDE

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com  

Sun-Times Editorial Board