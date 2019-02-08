ENDORSEMENT: Debra L. Silverstein for 50th Ward alderman

Two-term incumbent Debra L. Silverstein has done a creditable job of upgrading constituent services and amenities in this diverse West Rogers Park ward. She can point to a $15 million streetscape upgrade along Devon Avenue. She also helped secure funding for a long-sought new Northtown Library. She worked with the police after a Sikh temple was attacked in the ward and some residents grew too fearful of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to leave their homes. Silverstein supports the legalization of recreational marijuana and gambling expansion, provided there are safeguards. She is endorsed. Also running are retired teacher Andrew D. Rowlas and nonprofit executive Zehra Quadri.

