7th Congressional District GOP candidate: Craig Cameron

Craig Cameron declined a meeting with the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board and did not respond to requests for a phone interview.

The Chicago Sun-Times sent the candidates seeking nominations for Congress a list of questions to find out their views on a range of important issues facing the state of Illinois. Craig Cameron has not returned a completed questionnaire.

Craig Cameron

Running for: 7th Congressional district (Illinois)

RELATED ARTICLES: Craig Cameron