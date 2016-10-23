9 injured in Bishop Ford crash

Nine people were injured in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway Sunday afternoon on the Far South Side.

It happened about 1:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Five people were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, three to Trinity Hospital and one to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to the Chicago Fire Department. All were in good or fair condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved. Northbound traffic was briefly shut down as crews cleared the scene, but was on the move by 1:40 p.m., state police said.