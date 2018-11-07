Abrams vows to wait for all the votes in Georgia

ATLANTA — Democrat Stacey Abrams says votes remain to be counted in the tight Georgia governor’s race and vows to wait for them all.

Abrams told supporters at her election night party that they would “have a chance to do a do-over” in her race against Republican Brian Kemp, implying a runoff.

Kemp has a narrow lead in the vote count, but it was still possible the race could go to a runoff. In Georgia, a race goes to an automatic runoff if neither candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

Early returns showed Kemp running up large margins across rural and small-town Georgia, but parts of metro Atlanta, where Abrams’ strength is concentrated, had yet to report.

Some of those Atlanta-area counties had extended voting hours for some precincts to accommodate the crowds and compensate for problems.