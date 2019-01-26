Ald. O’Shea: I regret my comment on Solis wearing a wire

When news broke recently that one of my City Hall colleagues was allegedly cooperating in a federal investigation, I made an off-the-cuff comment criticizing the practice. It was an ill-advised and poorly-timed attempt at humor during a conversation I had with reporters.

I am a full-time alderman who works hard to deliver honest service to my ward, and do it free of any real or perceived conflicts that might come from pursuing personal business interests. As such, I am deeply troubled by any allegations of City Council members using their political influence to enrich themselves. I regret that my comment did not convey the seriousness of the situation.

Matthew J. O’Shea

Alderman, 19th Ward

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. Please include your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes.

Pot won’t solve fiscal problems

Editorials are very important messages for public policy issues. The Sun-Times’ Thursday editorial on red flags for recreational pot provides a much-needed warning about legalization of marijuana.

The danger of higher highway fatalities documented in states that have legalized pot was highlighted. Another major problem is the risk of much greater use by teenagers to the detriment of their health, as science and the National Institute on Drug Abuse have reported. The Sun-Times correctly points out that candidates look for easy answers to serious long-standing financial problems, including Illinois pension debt, rather than focusing on public health and public safety.

Thanks for the warning on legalizing marijuana in Illinois.

Peter Bensinger

Former administrator, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration

Former chair, Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority