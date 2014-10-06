Americans’ opinion of Harry Reid hits record low

House Speaker John Boehner (R) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D) won’t be winning any popularity contests any time soon, based on a new Gallup poll.

The two top leaders in Congress have been unpopular for some time, but it continues to go from bad to worse.

The percentage of people who have a favorable opinion of Reid has dropped from 27 percent in April to 21 percent in the most recent poll, while the percentage viewing him unfavorably has also risen.

From Gallup:

“His net favorable score (the percentage viewing him favorably minus the percentage viewing him unfavorably) is the worst of his career, at -24.”

And for Boehner, one-half of Americans now say they have an unfavorable view of him.

When it comes to support from their own party, Boehner is faring much worse than Reid.

“While Reid’s favorable ratings are far from stellar, he can at least boast a relatively positive net favorable score among rank-and-file Democrats, as only 16% of Democrats have an unfavorable view of the Democratic leader,” the poll states. “Boehner, by contrast, is in a far worse position with his political base with a full 40% of Republicans viewing him unfavorably, versus 46% viewing him favorably.”