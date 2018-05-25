Arbor the fugitive: Handcuffed ex-CBOT chairman escorted into Divorce Court

Former Chicago Board of Trade Chairman Patrick Arbor, right, is escorted to court on Friday. Photo by Mark Brown.

A handcuffed Patrick Arbor was escorted into Divorce Court on Friday, ending the deserting divorcee’s five years on the lam.

With his suit coat draped over his shackled hands, the former Chicago Board of Trade chairman was led into a Chicago courtroom Friday afternoon in the custody of Cook County sheriff’s deputies.

Arbor, 81, was detained Wednesday night by U.S. Customs agents at Boston’s Logan International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Rome.

Arbor was at the Daley Center so a judge post bond. An earlier bond request is what had caused him to flee the country in protest.

On Friday, Judge Myron Mackoff set bond at $410,265, then added an extra $1 million bond.

It was the second arrest this week in Boston for Arbor in connection with a civil warrant out of Cook County stemming from his divorce from Antoinette Vigilante, who is trying to collect from him on an $18 million divorce judgment.