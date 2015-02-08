Arctic blast grips Chicago in near-record cold

A blast of dangerously frigid Arctic air is expected to keep the mercury in the single digits through Thursday, when Chicago will flirt with record low temperatures.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and is slated to run through noon Thursday, as gusts of up to 20 mph could make it feel as miserable as 30 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

A dusting of snow is expected to accompany Wednesday’s high of 7 degrees, with lows bottoming out around minus 6 overnight, forecasters said.

Early Thursday, scattered snow showers could leave an inch of snow. More noticeable to those venturing outside, though, will be a high of 5 degrees and low of minus 2, which has the potential to challenge the city’s record low temperature for a Feb. 19, set in 1936 at minus 7.

Forecasters urge people dress for the brutal weather, with frostbite setting in to exposed skin in minutes.

A relatively balmy Friday will see temperatures inch past 20 degrees, while highs could thaw to 30 on Saturday, according to the weather service.