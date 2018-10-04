3rd Congressional District Republican nominee: Arthur Jones

The Sun-Times chose not to invite Arthur Jones to meet with our editorial board as part of its endorsement process.

Read our previous coverage of the Arthur Jones

Illinois Nazi who won GOP primary for Congress to face write-in challengers

“At least two potential write-in candidates have emerged to try to drain votes from the GOP nominee in the Illinois 3rd congressional district, a Holocaust denier, anti-Semite and white supremacist.”

