At a Chicago bar, Papadopoulos may have told on Jeff Sessions to a stranger

A Chicago-based computer engineer, Jason Wilson, told Think Progress about a conversation with George Papadopoulos he had after meeting him and his wife, Simona Mangiante, for the first time at a Chicago nightclub. | Think Progress

It looks like George Papadopoulos may have made new accusations against Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding Russian connections to Trump’s 2016 campaign — this time over vodka drinks at a Chicago bar.

A Chicago-based computer engineer, Jason Wilson, told Think Progress about a conversation with Papadopoulos he had after meeting him and his wife, Simona Mangiante, for the first time at a nightclub.

Wilson alleges that Papadopoulos told him Sessions encouraged the former Trump aide to dig into the hacked Hillary Clinton emails and was aware of the meetings he was having with a Russian professor offering the information.

This would be the second time Papadopoulos allegedly divulged details about the campaigns’ affiliation with Russian officials over drinks. A night of heavy drinking in London in 2016, in which he revealed that Russia had inside information on Clinton, resulted in a launch of the investigation.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and has since been a cooperating witness in the investigation.

Mangiante confirmed to Think Progress that the couple met Wilson at the Chicago bar and that the Russian investigation was discussed, but denies that Papadopoulos discussed details of the case that were not already public.

Sessions’ attorney, Chuck Cooper, pointed a Talking Points Memo reporter to Mangiante’s denials on Twitter, where she calls the Think Progress story “fake news.”