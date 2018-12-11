Bill Daley hitting Boston, Washington for fund-raising events

Bill Daley, at the City Club of Chicago Nov. 28, said "we must find new revenues and everything must be on the table" to address Chicago's financial crisis. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON – Mayoral candidate Bill Daley hits Boston and Washington in a fundraising swing this week, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned, tapping into an extensive network of donors stemming from his years working in national politics and his stints with Bill Clinton, Al Gore and Barack Obama.

Heading into the February Chicago mayoral vote, Daley has proven to be a formidable fundraiser in the crowded field of contenders.

On Thursday, Daley will be in Boston for a small event hosted by Jack Connors, an influential Boston philanthropist and political power-broker who is the founder of Hill Holliday, a marketing firm.

On Friday, Daley has two funders in Washington and briefings on urban issues from The Brookings Institution policy experts.

There is a lunchtime fundraiser at The Dewey Square Group, with tickets ranging from $100 to $500, according to an invitation obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The hosts for the Dewey Square event have worked with Daley in national politics for years.

Daley steered NAFTA negotiations for President Clinton and then was his Commerce Secretary. In 2000, Daley managed then Vice President Al Gore’s presidential campaign and oversaw the dramatic recount battle in Florida between Gore and the eventual winner, former President George W. Bush. Daley also served as a chief of staff to former President Barack Obama.

The Dewey Square hosts listed on the invite are Charlie Baker, Maria Cardona, Jason Cohen, John Giesser, Ginny Terzano, Katie Whelan, Michael Whouley and Laura Hartigan, a veteran of Democratic campaigns who is the daughter of former Illinois Attorney General Neil Hartigan.

A higher dollar funder will be held Friday evening with tickets ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 with a who’s who among the hosts, including Clinton White House veteran Susan Brophy: Washington powerbroker Vernon Jordan; former Defense Sec. William Cohen and his wife, Janet Langhart Cohen (years ago, a model in Chicago); former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Ct.; former Obama Education Sec. Arne Duncan; former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson; former Clinton chief of staff Mack McLarty; Harold Ickes, former Bill and Hillary Clinton adviser; Tim Shriver, and Jeff Zients, who was Director of the National Economic Council.

Daley’s east coast swing is being handled by his Washington based fundraising firm, Berger Hirschberg Strategies.