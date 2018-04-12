Rauner traveling to Germany, Poland next week

Gov. Bruce Rauner says he's traveling to Germany and Poland next week to try to draw more companies to Illinois. | Sun-Times file photo

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Bruce Rauner says he’s traveling to Germany and Poland next week to try to draw more companies to Illinois.

Rauner talked about the trip Wednesday during a question-and-answer session at an Illinois Chamber of Commerce luncheon in Springfield.

Rauner says Illinois is “expanding German investment in the state.” And he says Poland has been growing larger companies and “the No. 1 state where they should be investing when they come to the U.S. is Illinois.”

Rauner says Germany is a model for workforce training that meets business’ needs because teens there attend trade schools rather than a four-year university.