WATCH LIVE: Rauner’s State of the State

Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his State of the State address in the Illinois House chamber in Springfield last year. | AP file photo

Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to talk of “bringing Illinois back” by focusing on economic development — while also chiding “partisan sniping” Wednesday in his State of the State address. The speech is to begin at noon.

Rauner will ask legislators to “roll up their sleeves” and work together to focus on economic development, while cutting the regulatory red tape and improving the job climate in Illinois. He’s also expected to talk of the need to cut state spending and roll back taxes. With less spending, the state’s capital can grow and produce more jobs, he’s expected to say.

Having trouble seeing the livestream? Try these links:

• https://www.illinois.gov/RaunerLive

• https://www.illinois.gov/RaunerLiveCaptioned

• https://www.illinois.gov/RaunerLiveAudio