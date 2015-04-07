Bruce Rauner wants to rip ‘economic guts’ from Indiana

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he wants “rip the economic guts out of Indiana.”

He told the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Monday: “Believe me, I am going to rip — try to rip the economic guts out of Indiana.”

He went on to say, “We’re coming after Indiana big time.”

Kara Brooks, a spokeswoman for Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, says Indiana will put up its low corporate taxes, triple A credit rating and business climate against those of any other state. She says, “Illinois will find tough competition here in Indiana.”

The two states’ rivalry dates to 2011, when state and local officials in northwest Indiana ran an advertising campaign to lure Illinois businesses after that state raised its corporate tax rate from 4.8 percent to 7 percent.