ENDORSEMENT: Matthew J. O’Shea for 19th Ward alderman

Far Southwest Side

This race is an easy call. Matthew J. O’Shea is a popular alderman who has moved up to the important job of running the City Council’s Aviation Committee. The ward, which includes Beverly, Mount Greenwood, Morgan Park and Washington Heights, has seen a number of businesses move in, including the $18 million Morgan Park Sports Center, an indoor ice rink and gymnastics facility, on a site that had been vacant for years. O’Shea’s top priority for the next four years is public safety, and he wants to continue finding new money for schools in the ward, including Morgan Park High School. Also running is retirement financial adviser David A. Dewar.

