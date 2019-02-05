ENDORSEMENT: Michelle A. Harrris for 8th Ward alderman

South Side

This ward, which includes parts of Avalon Park, Burnside, Calumet Heights, Chatham, South Shore and Greater Grand Crossing, is a challenging one. Pockets of the ward are devastated, with little to no investment. Incumbent Michelle A. Harris is visible in City Hall, and she is competent when it comes to providing ward services, such as making sure the garbage gets picked up. But she is not so visible for people who live in, say, Burnside. When all three challengers in this race dwell on her lack of transparency and visibility, that suggests the problem is real. But none of the challengers — educator Jewel R. Easterling-Smith, barbershop owner Faheem Shabazz or Senior Tax Assistant Linda Hudson — has persuaded us they can do better. Harris helped secure state funding for an indoor track facility and has worked to close problem businesses. We endorse Harris, with the hope she spends more time in her ward, particularly as the proposed nearby Obama Presidential Center is poised to bring change.