Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 10

The Sun-Times endorses Democrat Jan Schakowsky, the incumbent, in the 9th Congressional District. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 27 days away. Here are the political events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 10 in Chicago and across Illinois.

Learn about candidates using the Sun-Times voting guide, featuring questionnaires and video interviews. Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

CHICAGO

• 10 a.m. — Rep. Jan Schakowsky joins health care, community, business and social services partners to discuss the impact of a new Trump administration rule that would deny green cards, visa extensions, or entry to legal immigrants that have used public benefit programs. St. Joseph Hospital, 2900 N. Lake Shore Drive, Boikan Conference Room.

• 10 am. — Cook County Board President and mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle joins the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning to launch ON TO 2050, a comprehensive regional plan. Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St.

• 12:15 p.m. – Gov. Bruce Rauner visits Midco International to speak with employees and “discuss the future of Illinois.” Midco International inc., 4140 W. Victoria St.

• 1 p.m. – The Cook County Board of Commissioners holds a special meeting for the presentation of the Executive Budget for Fiscal Year 2019. County Building, 118 N. Clark St.

•1:30 p.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will announce an expansion of “smart policing strategy” to more districts. Chicago Police Department 12th police district, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave.

•5:30 p.m. – Equality Illinois hosts a phone bank “day of action” ahead of the midterm elections. Until 7:30 p.m. at 17 N. State St., Suite 1020.

ILLINOIS

• 9:15 a.m. – Members of the Alliance for Retired Americans announce the group’s endorsement of Sean Casten for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District. Casten campaign office, 928 Warren Ave. in Downers Grove.

Would you like to get our daily rundown of Illinois political events by email? Drop us a line at daybook@suntimes.com