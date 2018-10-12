Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 12

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 25 days away. Here are the political events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 12 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

• 10 a.m. — Democratic Party of Illinois Executive Director Christian Mitchell and Cook County Commissioner Jesús Chuy García hold a press conference to announce the DPI’s new voter protection program and hotline.

•10 a.m. – Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers remarks at the Edison Regional Gifted Center Blue Ribbon Celebration. Thomas A Edison Regional Gifted Center Elementary School, 4929 N. Sawyer Ave.

• 10 a.m. — Ald. Roderick T. Sawyer (6th) holds a press conference to announce that he will not use Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s $20,000 check on his own reelection campaign, and will instead donate the money to 10 local organizations. 436 E. 79th St.

• 1 p.m. — The Illinois Department on Aging, joined by Gov. Bruce Rauner, presents its 2018 Senior Hall of Fame Award to Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt. Loyola University Chicago, Corboy Law Center, 25 E. Pearson Ave., Room 1401

• 6:45 p.m. – Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers remarks at the DuSable Museum of African American History’s Annual Awards Gala. Marriott Marquis Chicago, Great Lakes Ballrooms, 2121 S. Prairie Ave.

