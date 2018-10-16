Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 16

Chance the Rapper speaks at the annual SocialWorks Summit Thursday in Chicago. | Screenshot

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 21 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 16 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

•9 a.m. — State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, City of Chicago Treasurer Kurt Summers, and representatives of state, county and municipal pension funds will testify about the importance of accountability and the need for diversity when contracting with financial services providers to invest its pension funds. Room C-600, Michael A. Bilandic Building, 160 N. LaSalle St., Room C-600.

• 10 a.m. — Chance the Rapper to hold press conference regarding Chicago mayoral election.

•6 p.m. — Jesus “Chuy” Garcia speaks at the Chicago Progressive Forum Caucus’ Oktoberfest on progressive values. 4709 N. Milwaukee Ave.

•7:30 p.m. — Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th) and candidates Andre Vasquez Dianne Daleiden, Maggie O’Keefe and Ugo Okere appear at a moderated forum ahead of the election for O’Connor’s seat. Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave.

ILLINOIS

• 10 a.m. — Congressman Daniel Lipinski, transportation officials and the mayor of Justice will announce their commitment to build the Tri-State Tollway interchange at 88th Avenue and Cork Avenue. Frontage Road between Cork Avenue and Industrial Drive. Parking at 8049 S. 88th Ave. Justice.

•5 p.m. — Vicente Fox, who served as the 55th president of Mexico, will deliver the 29th annual Richard W. Leopold Lecture at Northwestern University. Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St. Evanston.

