Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 17

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 20 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 17 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

•9:45 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at the 2018 National Governor’s Association Smarter States, Smarter Communities Learning Lab. The Ambassador Chicago, 1301 N. State Parkway

•10 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers his 2019 budget address. City Hall council chambers, 121 N. LaSalle St.

•10 a.m. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joins Cook County Health and Hospitals Systems CEO Dr. Jay Shannon to get a flu shot. Dr. David Schwartz will be available to discuss the importance of flu vaccinations and encourage the public to get their flu shot immediately. Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., 10th floor

•11 a.m. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle presides over a meeting of the Cook County Board of Commissioners. Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., 5th floor boardroom

ILLINOIS

• 10 a.m. — Congressman Randy Hultgren (14th) hosts a forum on “Confronting the Scourge of Hunger” at the Baker Community Center 101 South 2nd Street, St. Charles.

•1 p.m.— Sen. Tammy Duckworth and congressional candidate Lauren Underwood host a roundtable discussion with working parents until 1:45 p.m. at Café Book, 395 Lake St. in Antioch.

•3:30 p.m. – Sen. Tammy Duckworth and congressional candidate Lauren Underwood host a forum with veterans until 4:30 p.m. at Gurnee American Legion Post 771, 749 Milwaukee Ave. in Gurnee.

•4:30 p.m. – As the special guest at a campaign reception hosted in support of Representative Peter Roskam, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Representative Peter Roskam will hold a press gaggle prior to the reception.Chicago Marriot Hotel – Naperville: 1801 N Naper Boulevard, Naperville.

•6 p.m. – Congresswoman Robin Kelly hosts a free Job Readiness Workshop ahead of the 6th annual Hiring Event and Job Readiness Workshop. 660 South Manistee Avenue. Calumet City.

