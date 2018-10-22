Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 22

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 15 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Monday, Oct. 22 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

9:30 a.m. — The Chicago Board of Elections and Cook County Clerk’s Office hold a press conference about the expansion of early voting. Loop Super Site, 175 W. Washington St.

12:00 p.m. CST – CNN Host Fareed Zakaria interviews Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on the current state of politics at "Citizen by CNN" in New York City. Livestream here.

on the current state of politics at “Citizen by CNN” in New York City. Livestream here.

CNN Host Fareed Zakaria 7:00 p.m. — Republican Congressman Peter Roskam and Democratic challenger Sean Casten debate on WTTW-Ch. 11. It will also stream on the station’s Facebook page and website.

ILLINOIS

10 a.m. – Sean Casten , Democratic candidate for Illinois 6th Congressional District, joins a local women’s march to the polls on the first day of early voting at Downers Grove Village Hall. Fishel Park, 1050 Grove St. Downers Grove.

, Democratic candidate for Illinois 6th Congressional District, joins a local women’s march to the polls on the first day of early voting at Downers Grove Village Hall. Fishel Park, 1050 Grove St. Downers Grove. 10:30 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner meets with employees and takes questions from the media while visiting Tempco Electric Heater Corporation. Tempo Electric Heater Corporation, 607 N. Central Ave. Wood Dale.

