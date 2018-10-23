Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 23

Chancelor Bennett, aka Chance the Rapper, endorses Amara Enyia for mayor of Chicago during a news conference Tuesday morning at City Hall. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 14 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 23 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

11:30 a.m. — Gov. Bruce Rauner tours Chicago Hope Academy and speaks with students about the Invest in Kids program. Chicago Hope Academy, 2189 W. Bowler St.

tours Chicago Hope Academy and speaks with students about the Invest in Kids program. Chicago Hope Academy, 2189 W. Bowler St. 10:30 a.m. – Obama CBA Coalition to kick off referendum petition drive to ask voters if they support an “Anti Displacement CBA Ordinance” and denounces CIty Council OPC ordinance.6230 S. Cottage Grove.

Obama CBA Coalition to kick off referendum petition drive to ask voters if they support an “Anti Displacement CBA Ordinance” and denounces CIty Council OPC ordinance.6230 S. Cottage Grove. 11:30 a.m. — Candidate for mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at the City Club of Chicago. 111 W. Grand Ave.

Candidate for mayor speaks at the City Club of Chicago. 111 W. Grand Ave. 12 p.m. — Sen. Dick Durbin speaks at the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence 2018 Abraham Lincoln Awards Luncheon. University Club of Chicago, 76 E. Monroe St.

speaks at the Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence 2018 Abraham Lincoln Awards Luncheon. University Club of Chicago, 76 E. Monroe St. 2 p.m. — A week after endorsing Amara Enyia for mayor , Chance the Rapper is joining her at a rally this afternoon on the South Side. Enyia and Chance will host the event from 2-3 p.m. at 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in Woodlawn.

ILLINOIS

9 a.m. — Sean Casten, 6th Congressional District candidate, and Jack Franks, McHenry County Chair, host a McHenry County meet and greet with voters. Rotary Building, 431 N. Walkup Road. Crystal Lake.

